Parents who couldn’t afford to recharge phone, forced to pay Rs 9,000 for son’s autopsy

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM : Kothagudem Area Hospital Superintendent Dr Boda Kumaraswamy has suspended a ward boy at Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad for taking money from the family of a suicide victim for helping in conducting a postmortem on the body. The incident took place on Wednesday but came to light on Friday when a video went viral on the social media.

According to information, Yedavalli Surender (25), a resident of Narayanapuram in Aswaraopet mandal, consumed pesticide on Monday after his parents refused to give him Rs 200 to recharge his mobile phone. He was shifted to the government hospital in Aswaraopet and later to the Kothagudem Area Hospital for better treatment where he died while undergoing treatment.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem. The ward boy there, Hariram, who is going to retire in six months, demanded Rs 9,000 — Rs 3,000 for the ones conducting the postmortem, Rs 1500 for various items like shroud, chemicals, etc., Rs 500 for room cleaning, Rs 3,000 for ‘other’ expenses and Rs 1,000 for taking photos of the body. The poverty-stricken parents of the victim raised the money through loans from their acquaintances, and gave it to Hariram.

One of the relatives of the deceased shot a video of Hariram’s demand and posted it on social media. Soon, the video went viral forcing hospital authorities to order an inquiry.

Dr Kumaraswamy conducted an inquiry on a war footing. He found evidence against the ward boy and that he had indeed sought the bribe. He suspended Hariram immediately. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kumaraswamy said that he had found evidence of the ward boy collecting Rs 9,000 as bribe in his preliminary inquiry. “I conveyed the same to the district collector for further action,” he said.

