POCSO cases conviction rate low in Telangana, Parl told

HYDERABAD: Conviction rate in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases was very low in Telangana, according to Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Replying to a question raised by TRS members Kavitha Malothu, Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta, G Ranjith Reddy and others in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Irani furnished State-wise data of POSCO cases.

In Telangana, there were 35 convictions in 2014 (924 registered), 39 in 2015 (1,394 registered). In 2016, 25 convictions (1,158 registered), 31 in 2017 (1,632 cases), 69 in 2018 (1,665 registered), 89 in 2019 (1,998 cases), 102 in 2020 (2,074 cases) and 96 in 2021 against a total of 2,698 cases registered.

Cleanliness Campaign

In reply to question raised by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy on the progress and best practices under the ‘Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) and Swachhata Drive’ for effective implementation of Special Campaign 2.0, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the campaign was conducted in 1.01 lakh office spaces and space freed was 89.95 lakh sq ft. As many as 4.55 lakh public grievances and 0.24 lakh appeals were disposed of, he said.

Anganwadi

In reply to questions by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Manne Srinivas Reddy, Irani said that as many as 15,66,709 children between six months to six years were getting benefits under Anganwadi services.

Abolish GST

During Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, TRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra wanted the Centre to abolish 5 per cent GST on handloom sector.

