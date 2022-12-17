Telangana High Court stays warrants issued by AP against Margadarsi Chits

Home States Telangana

The petitioner said that the authorities improperly demanded digital data related to trade and financial information belonging to all businesses distributed across four States.

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Friday issued an interim stay on the warrant and search letters issued by the District Registrar, Vijayawada, NTR district in Andhra Pradesh, requesting business and private information from the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited and its subscribers.

Stating that disclosing subscriber information would violate the subscribers’ basic right to privacy, Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar ordered that the writ petition may be heard by the Telangana High Court because the search and warrant in question were carried out in Hyderabad.

P Rajaji, vice president of the company, said the AP government targeted the company that has operations in four States. According to counsel appearing for the petitioner, based on the warrant of search and authorisation granted by AP Registrations and Stamps department on December 13, the officers conducted searches at several of their branches in AP in November. According to the petitioner, the Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations, AP, disclosed to the media that inspections suspected of fraud were conducted, but no complaint was filed against the firm.

According to the petitioner, 16 members of the department examined the firm in Hyderabad on December 14 and 15, and disseminated handpicked footage to the media channel associated to the AP government, without authority. The petitioner said that the authorities improperly demanded digital data related to trade and financial information belonging to all businesses distributed across four States.According to the petitioner, this was an attempt to damage the reputation of India’s largest chit fund firm.

Govind Reddy, the AP government pleader, said that the petitioner had improperly petitioned the Telangana HC, which lacked jurisdiction. Subsequently, the court issued an interim stay on the searches for a week and posted the matter for December 23.

