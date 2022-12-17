Water supplied by HMWS&SB safe: Dana Kishore

Home States Telangana

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is constantly monitors water quality, Water Board managing director M Dana Kishore on Friday said that on an average, about 15,000 water samples are collected on a daily basis to ensure that the water supplied to consumers is safe for drinking.

He reiterated that the death of two persons at Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar this week was not due to water contamination but due to their ill health. “One died of multiple health complications after suffering for 10 days and the other died due to cardiogenic shock,” Kishore told TNIE.

He said that complaints of water pollution in Greater Hyderabad limits have come down drastically due to continuous monitoring of water at various levels such as reservoir level, public water taps and household taps. Various parameters like chemical and bacteriological analysis and presence of residual chlorine form part of the checks, he said.

“Every day, as many as 15,000 samples are collected by internal and external wings of the Water Board. The Central Quality Assurance and Testing (QAT) wing collects 4,500 to 5,000 samples, while another 6,000 samples are collected by 1,200 linemen of the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) wing. Each lineman collects around five samples per day. External water quality monitoring like Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) and Universal Enviro Associates (UEA) collects around 450 samples per day and about 3,000 samples by women SHGs. Water is found to be wholesome in almost all the samples after conducting chemical and bacteriological analysis. If unhealthy water is found in the samples, immediate inspections are carried out to rectify the problem, Kishore said.

For regular monitoring, WhatsApp groups that provide instant information on water quality have been created.“In the Mailardevpally incident, water contamination was ruled out as there are no sewerage lines in the area. About 80 percent of the people living in the area are migrants and hail from northern states and are consuming local water cans,” Kishore said.

He said that to check contamination in basthis and slums, the Water Board is also replacing the RRC/AC pipelines with duct iron (DI) pipes. Pipelines found deep underground are raised just below the road to avoid pollution. Also the Annual Maintenance System (AMS) which has been put in place for water supply and sewerage works is also helping in taking up immediate emergency works without any time lapse, Kishore said.

