A Shield, app to help women be anaemia-free

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar district administration has developed an android app ‘A Shield’ that will help women keep track of their haemoglobin levels.

Giving details of the app to TNIE, collector RV Karnan said that the effort is a result of focus on the health of girls and women (between 14 and 49 years of age) by the district administration and the health department. He said that the aim was to make Karimnagar an anaemia-free district.

“We conducted about 2.30 lakh tests; almost all the 660 ASHA workers working in the district were pressed into service for the tests. Also, about 770 Sahalis (machines to test haemoglobin levels) were purchased,” said DMHO Dr Juwairia.

Each ASHA worker was given the responsibility of monitoring 250 to 300 tests. The health workers even visited schools and colleges for haemoglobin tests.

Girls and women were encouraged to use the app that serves as a health diary and remind them of the medicines to be taken, and give yoga and health tips. After a 45-day cou-rse, reminder messages were sent to the beneficiary’s phone.

Any case of severe anaemia would be personally monitored by the collector, additional collector Garima Agarwal or the ZP CEO Ch Priyadarshini.

“There are apps available for diabetic and high BP patients, but none on haemoglobin. We realised the need for the app. The app was developed with the coordination of the additional collector and the health department,” Karnan said.

