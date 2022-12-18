Add 7 marks for all: Revanth pens letter to KCR on SI exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao add seven marks for the eligible candidates as directed by the High Court in the ongoing police recruitment drive. He alleged that the police recruitment division has been evading implementation of court orders claiming that they haven’t received the order copy yet.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Revanth said, “the High Court last Friday (December 9) gave its verdict stating that seven marks be awarded in constable and SI preliminary exams.”

The TPCC chief said that the police recruitment board awarded marks to only a few of the aspirants leaving aside thousands of others. He said that had the recruitment added marks to all the eligible candidates, around 50,000 to 60,000 aspirants would be eligible to appear for the next phase.

“It is unclear whether the concerned Minister is functional or not. You (CM) are touring Delhi for your BRS affairs exhibiting high handed behaviour over the police job aspirants. At this juncture, who will solve their issue,” Revanth asked. He urged the CM to consider the police job aspirants who cleared the running test and any two of the other events for civil department posts. Meanwhile, Revanth participated in Christmas celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan.

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao add seven marks for the eligible candidates as directed by the High Court in the ongoing police recruitment drive. He alleged that the police recruitment division has been evading implementation of court orders claiming that they haven’t received the order copy yet. In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Revanth said, “the High Court last Friday (December 9) gave its verdict stating that seven marks be awarded in constable and SI preliminary exams.” The TPCC chief said that the police recruitment board awarded marks to only a few of the aspirants leaving aside thousands of others. He said that had the recruitment added marks to all the eligible candidates, around 50,000 to 60,000 aspirants would be eligible to appear for the next phase. “It is unclear whether the concerned Minister is functional or not. You (CM) are touring Delhi for your BRS affairs exhibiting high handed behaviour over the police job aspirants. At this juncture, who will solve their issue,” Revanth asked. He urged the CM to consider the police job aspirants who cleared the running test and any two of the other events for civil department posts. Meanwhile, Revanth participated in Christmas celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan.