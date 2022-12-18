Home States Telangana

Cops trace missing kids after 4.5-hour search operation in Telangana

After searching in vain for the duo, they informed the police.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY : The disappearance of two students from a school in Yellareddy gave tense moments to police and school officials on Saturday, though the story ended on a happy note after they were traced to Medak after a four-and-a-half-hour intense search.

Vinay and Sanjay of Jivadhan School in Yellareddy were found missing from their classroom since Saturday afternoon, leaving the staff worried. After searching in vain for the duo, they informed the police.

Both the police and school staff searched in the 100-acre forest behind the school and other places. Following their fruitless efforts, the police informed the headquarters. Soon, locals in Medak town found the boys and alerted the police who sent them to Yellareddy, bringing .

