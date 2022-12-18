Home States Telangana

Drop GST on PDS, beedi leaves, minor irrigation, Harish urges Nirmala

Imposing GST on these services was burdening the State government, he said, pointing out that Telangana opposed the GST on beedi leaves.

Published: 18th December 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt the minor irrigation works from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Participating in the 48th GST Council meeting from Hyderabad in virtual mode, Harish said that State government was providing irrigation to 25 lakh acres under 46,000 minor irrigation tanks.

Stating that maintenance of these tanks were attracting GST, Harish requested Nirmala to exempt these works from the purview of GST. Harish also wanted the Centre to exempt the Public Distribution System (PDS) services like custom milling and transport from the GST.

Imposing GST on these services was burdening the State government, he said, pointing out that Telangana opposed the GST on beedi leaves. Tribals and poor women were depending on beedi-rolling. Imposing 18 per cent GST on beedi leaves would render them jobless, Harish Rao said.

Welcoming the proposal to amend tax invoice rules, Harish suggested to keep in mind the details of online customers like pin number, address and others would not be available with Paytm, Mobiquick, Bill desk and other online traders.

If these details were not available, then States which have online customers would suffer tax losses, Harish said. The income would go to the States, where the invoice was generated, he said. The GST Council meeting decided to refer the suggestions made by Harish on GST exemptions to the fitment committee. The Union Finance Minister assured Harish that they would resolve the invoice related issues shortly. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar too attended the meeting.

Assam officials meet CS, pat TS efforts
Meanwhile, Commercial Taxes department officials from Assam had a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday. Stating that they were collecting taxes in a conventional manner, the Assam officials appreciated the Telangana government’s efforts like using apps, online systems, and other latest technologies in collecting taxes. The Assam officials said that they would study the best practices of Telangana and implement them in their state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rao Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp