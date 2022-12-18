Drop GST on PDS, beedi leaves, minor irrigation, Harish urges Nirmala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt the minor irrigation works from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Participating in the 48th GST Council meeting from Hyderabad in virtual mode, Harish said that State government was providing irrigation to 25 lakh acres under 46,000 minor irrigation tanks.

Stating that maintenance of these tanks were attracting GST, Harish requested Nirmala to exempt these works from the purview of GST. Harish also wanted the Centre to exempt the Public Distribution System (PDS) services like custom milling and transport from the GST.

Imposing GST on these services was burdening the State government, he said, pointing out that Telangana opposed the GST on beedi leaves. Tribals and poor women were depending on beedi-rolling. Imposing 18 per cent GST on beedi leaves would render them jobless, Harish Rao said.

Welcoming the proposal to amend tax invoice rules, Harish suggested to keep in mind the details of online customers like pin number, address and others would not be available with Paytm, Mobiquick, Bill desk and other online traders.

If these details were not available, then States which have online customers would suffer tax losses, Harish said. The income would go to the States, where the invoice was generated, he said. The GST Council meeting decided to refer the suggestions made by Harish on GST exemptions to the fitment committee. The Union Finance Minister assured Harish that they would resolve the invoice related issues shortly. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar too attended the meeting.

Assam officials meet CS, pat TS efforts

Meanwhile, Commercial Taxes department officials from Assam had a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday. Stating that they were collecting taxes in a conventional manner, the Assam officials appreciated the Telangana government’s efforts like using apps, online systems, and other latest technologies in collecting taxes. The Assam officials said that they would study the best practices of Telangana and implement them in their state.

