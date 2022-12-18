From BTech to Inter pass: Raghu says Rohith lied in election affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Saturday came in defence of State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who is being targeted by the BRS for predicting that its MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy would get a notice from the ED.

Speaking to the media, he said:”The TRS leaders are putting words in Bandi Sanjay’s mouth. He only said that the Bengaluru drugs Case will be reopened but never named any BRS Leaders.” Raghunandan said that he has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Rohit, alleging that the latter had filed conflicting information in his election affidavits in 2009 and 2018.

In the earlier affidavit, he said that Rohith had stated that he completed BTech and MS from BTH University in Sweden, but in the 2018 affidavit, he disclosed that he only has only an Intermediate education qualification.

Raghunandan also alleged that Rohith constructed one of his farmhouses in the lands assigned to Dalits, and that he owned another guest house in Sarpanpalli village, which he said, is frequented by those in the film industry.

Protest against Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks

The BJP’s Hyderabad Central district committee took out a rally from Babu Jagjivan Ram’s statue at Basheerbagh to Tank Bund, protesting Pakistan External Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s statement against PM Narendra Modi at the UN Security Council. Sanjay questioned Bhutto on whether he forgotten the assassination of his mother and former Pak PM Benazir Bhutto.

