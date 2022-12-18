Home States Telangana

Global Cell to guide students on overseas education

Global Cell will be a one stop destination providing information regarding admissions to universities overseas free of cost till the student gets a visa.

Published: 18th December 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Global Cell was inaugurated in the placement cell building of the Osmania University College of Engineering as part of a tripartite MoU between the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, India Matters Foundation and the varsity.

Global Cell will be a one stop destination providing information regarding admissions to universities overseas free of cost till the student gets a visa.

Representatives of Global Education & Careers Forum (GECF) will spend one day a week in the college and interact with students at their convenience. At other times, students can connect online to clarify their doubts or seek answers.

OUCE placement officer Prof J Upender urged students to avail the facility. The GECF plans to organise an overseas education fair soon at MJCET.

