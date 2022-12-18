Natives vs migrants battle intensifies in Congress

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: Stating that the coveted TPCC office-bearers’ posts were given to political “immigrants”, mostly from the TDP, seniors - who claimed to be the “original Congress” leaders - openly revolted against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday to “save Congress”.

The seniors, including former TPCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, went into a huddle at the residence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. After almost four hours of deliberations, they announced their decision to fight for true blue Congressmen, and gave the slogan “Save Congress” for their campaign.

Without naming Revanth Reddy, they alleged that he was packing the various TPCC committees with his close pals from other parties (read TDP). Uttam and company claimed that around 50-60 per cent of the party posts were given to leaders who had joined Congress from other parties.

The present crisis in the party has been waiting to happen ever since the AICC announced a new political affairs committee (PAC), political executive committee (PEC), vice-presidents, general secretaries, and DCC presidents earlier this month. The seniors are miffed that their suggestions have been ignored and in some cases they themselves have not been consulted.

The meeting at Bhatti’s residence was attended by Uttam, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, former minister Damodara Rajanarsimha, TPCC working president and MLA T Jagga Reddy, AICC programme implementation committee chairman A Maheshwar Reddy, senior leaders K Premsagar Rao, and Kodanda Reddy.

Venkat Reddy rings Mallu Bhatti, extends solidarity to rebel leaders

Interestingly, dissident leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had a telephonic conversation with Bhatti to extend his solidarity. It is learnt that these leaders have resolved not to attend meetings called by the TPCC president to convey their protest. It is very likely that they may skip the executive committee meeting convened by Revanth on Sunday evening. They actually skipped the Christmas celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday. They will be holding another meeting likely on Tuesday with the participation of more Congressmen.

The seniors will approach the party high command and every other possible forum in the party to get justice to the “original” party workers. They also raised concerns over being called “coverts” on social media. Speaking to the media, Bhatti Vikramarka said that he was upset with the way the appointments to the PCC committees were made.

Expressing dismay, Vikramarka said that a hate campaign was being carried out against the party’s strong leaders, and demanded action against those behind it. “The pillars of the party are being blamed, and their character assassinated. This is not the right thing to do. This attempt has been on for the last one-and-a-half years to take over the party,” Vikramarka alleged.

Perhaps for the first time Uttam publicly aired his displeasure. He said he was told by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand that a campaign against him was also launched besides the “vulgar campaign” against TRS and BJP - he was referring to the recent police raid on Congress “war room” run by party’s Telangana and Karnataka strategist Sunil Kanugolu.

“When I was the PCC president, some liked, some opposed, and some favoured me. It used to be like that. But, I never thought that only my people should be on the committees. I never thought that only I should be filling the posts in the party, and to capture the party, or divide the people within the party to suppress them. We never thought on those lines,” Uttam said.

Terming it an insult to the “original Congress” leaders, Uttam said, 26 out of the 33 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents were announced, keeping in pending appointments to the district being represented by some of them. It seems, he said, there was no consensus on the DCCs where the party could win easily.

“It is extremely painful that DCC candidates for Suryapet, Khammam, Bhupalpally, Sangareddy, and Nirmal were not appointed despite the fact that the party is in a strong position in these districts,” he said. He quipped that appointing 52 “colonizers” out of 108 members on the committees of vice-presidents and general secretaries is not good for the party. TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi lamented that departed Congress leader P Janaradhan Reddy’s son, two-time MLA Vishnu Vardhan Reddy was not on any panel.

