Prove charge at Bhagyalakshmi temple, Rohith dares Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy on Saturday dared Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to prove that the Bengaluru police sent a notice to him in connection with a drugs case three years ago.

He asked Sanjay to come to the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar to prove that he (Rohit Reddy) had received any such notice. If Sanjay failed to turn up, then it would become clear that there was no difference between him and the fake swamis who tried to poach him and three other MLAs, thundered Rohith.

After visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple, the BRS lawmaker dared Sanjay to come to the temple in wet clothes and prove his allegation. He said that he did not receive any notice from the Bengaluru police.

Rohit wanted to know how Sanjay could predict that Enforcement Directorate would send a notice to him much in advance. He said it has become a habit for the BJP leaders to lie all the time. Stating that the BJP always used the Bhagyalakshmi Temple to further its political interests, Rohith said he visited the temple as a devotee in Ayyappa robes.

“I am ready to take an oath at the temple that I have nothing to do with the drugs case,” the MLA said. He also said that if Sanjay was a true Hindu, he ought to come to the temple with proof on Sunday. “I will be at the temple tomorrow for Sanjay to turn up and prove his charges,” Rohith said.

The BRS MLA said that the BJP leaders had said in the past the MLC Kavitha would get notices from the CBI and Bandi Sanjay said recently that he (Rohit Reddy) would get a notice from the ED. This proved beyond any doubt that the investigation agencies were acting under the directions of the BJP government at the Centre.

TANDUR MLA CALLS ON CM, DAY AFTER NOTICE

Hyderabad: A day after receiving a notice from the Enforcement Directorate asking him to appear before its officials on December 19, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. The MLA is understood to have explained to the Chief Minister that the ED did not mention any case in the notice and that he has nothing to do with the Bengaluru drugs case contrary to the talk that is going around.

Sources said that the MLA showed the copy to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and told him the investigation agency asked him to furnish his bio-data and details of his financial transactions and those of his family members. The sources said that the CM told Rohit Reddy not to be scared but face the investigation with courage and fortitude. He told him to take the advice of the legal experts before appearing before the ED officials.

