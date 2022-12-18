Home States Telangana

Prove charge at Bhagyalakshmi temple, Rohith dares Bandi

The BRS MLA said that the BJP leaders had said in the past the MLC Kavitha would get notices from the CBI and Bandi Sanjay said recently that he (Rohit Reddy) would get a notice from the ED. 

Published: 18th December 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy offers prayeys at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City on Saturday.

TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy offers prayeys at the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy on Saturday dared Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to prove that the Bengaluru police sent a notice to him in connection with a drugs case three years ago.

He asked Sanjay to come to the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar to prove that he (Rohit Reddy) had received any such notice. If Sanjay failed to turn up, then it would become clear that there was no difference between him and the fake swamis who tried to poach him and three other MLAs, thundered Rohith.

After visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple, the BRS lawmaker dared Sanjay to come to the temple in wet clothes and prove his allegation. He said that he did not receive any notice from the Bengaluru police.

Rohit wanted to know how Sanjay could predict that Enforcement Directorate would send a notice to him much in advance. He said it has become a habit for the BJP leaders to lie all the time. Stating that the BJP always used the Bhagyalakshmi Temple to further its political interests, Rohith said he visited the temple as a devotee in Ayyappa robes.

“I am ready to take an oath at the temple that I have nothing to do with the drugs case,” the MLA said. He also said that if Sanjay was a true Hindu, he ought to come to the temple with proof on Sunday. “I will be at the temple tomorrow for Sanjay to turn up and prove his charges,” Rohith said.

The BRS MLA said that the BJP leaders had said in the past the MLC Kavitha would get notices from the CBI and Bandi Sanjay said recently that he (Rohit Reddy) would get a notice from the ED.  This proved beyond any doubt that the investigation agencies were acting under the directions of the BJP government at the Centre.

TANDUR MLA CALLS ON CM, DAY AFTER NOTICE
Hyderabad: A day after receiving a notice from the Enforcement Directorate asking him to appear before its officials on December 19, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. The MLA is understood to have explained to the Chief Minister that the ED did not mention any case in the notice and that he has nothing to do with the Bengaluru drugs case contrary to the talk that is going around.

Sources said that the MLA showed the copy to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and told him the investigation agency asked him to furnish his bio-data and details of his financial transactions and those of his family members. The sources said that the CM told Rohit Reddy not to be scared but face the investigation with courage and fortitude. He told him to take the advice of the legal experts before appearing before the ED officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Reddy BJP
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp