Raid on Kanugolu’s office opens up can of worms in Congress

Senior leaders stunned when police tell them that they were also being targeted through the party’s social media war room; grumble at alleged perc

Published: 18th December 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  When the Congress “war room” — office of party strategist Sunil Kanugolu — was raided by the police on Tuesday night (December 13), several senior Congress leaders rushed to his rescue. TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy staged a sit-in protest at the police commissionerate.

Since he was stuck in Delhi due to an ongoing Parliament session, Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy telephoned Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand.

However, to their embarrassment, they found out that the very office of Congress political strategist is running a hate campaign against some of them. In the latest meeting of the senior Congress leaders expressing dissent over appointment to TPCC panels, they discussed how they were being persecuted within the party fora.  

Their grouse is that Kanugolu’s MindShare office is allegedly running a hate campaign against Revanth’s dissidents including former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Their contention is that most of Revanth’s opponents were being subjected to harsh criticism for questioning his working style and not holding meetings.  

“When the Congress social media office was raided by police, I called up the Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand. He (Commissioner) said that they have taken action as per law for vulgar posts. He also said that a campaign had been launched against me. It was very strange,” Uttam said.

Uttam also alleged that Teenmar Mallanna was targeting senior leaders in Congress by terming them “coverts”. “We all know who runs such campaigns by giving large sums of money to social media handlers. Surprisingly, he calls every original leader a covert and claims that the one who switched four different parties will save the Congress,” the Nalgonda MP said.

MALLU RAVI REBUTS CHARGE OF ‘ORIGINALS’
Hyderabad: Countering the “original Congress” leaders, TPCC senior vice-president Dr Mallu Ravi said that only 12 leaders were accommodated in the State party committees. He said that there former Telugu Desam Party leaders had not been taken in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) or as district presidents . Out of the leaders who joined from TDP, only two were in the Political Executive Committee (PEC), five were vice-presidents, and five more were accommodated as general secretaries, he added. In the newly released party panels list SC, ST, BC and minorities together accounted for 68% and OCs 32%, he claimed.

Sunil Kanugolu
India Matters
