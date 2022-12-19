Cong ‘migrants’ quit, lob ball in ‘native’ court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The gap between TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and a section of senior leaders widened further on Sunday with a dozen so-called ‘migrants’ from TDP tendered resignations from the Congress party posts they were recently appointed to.

Among those who tendered their resignations from the posts were Dansari Anasuya aka Seethakka, one of the party’s five MLAs, and Vem Narender Reddy. They sent their resignation letter to AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore. The resignations come in response to the contentions raised by the party ‘natives’ like CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

In their resignation letters, they said that they have decided to forego their posts in order to end the ongoing controversy over the TPCC committees.“A crisis-like situation at this point of time is not correct. We will not let it happen. I may not be an ‘original’ Congress leader as they are saying, but I will continue to work for the party without any post. It may be recalled that we joined Congress when the party was in opposition and we have worked for the party,” Seethakka said.

The latest churning in the Congress began when some of the senior leaders, considered to be Revanth’s detractors, held a meeting at Vikramarka’s residence to discuss the injustice rendered to the “original” party workers in the recent appointments to various committees.

With their resignations, the dozen ‘migrant’ Congress leaders, originally from the TDP, have put the onus of responsibility on the ‘native’ party leaders who coined the slogan to “Save Congress” to implement what they preach.

“If our appointments to the party posts are a hindrance for the leaders of those who are criticising the fight against KCR, we are ready to renounce them,” they said in their resignation letter. Simultaneously, a section of leaders who revolted against the leadership of the TPCC chief skipped the ‘Haat se Haat Jodo Abhiyan’ preparatory meeting, which was also considered as Pradesh Executive Meeting (PEC) held at Indira Bhavan on Sunday, as decided earlier.

However, a large number of recently-appointed office bearers and a host of senior leaders including K Jana Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Sudharshan Reddy, Balaram Naik, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Ponnam Prabhakar, Mallu Ravi and others, along with AICC secretary Nadeem Javed, several district presidents, State vice presidents, general secretaries attended the meeting. In a way, the meeting was a show of Revanth’s clout in the party.



Revanth faction attacks Uttam

Incidentally, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s supporter Eravarthi Anil Kumar levelled serious allegations of caste discrimination and corruption charges against Uttam. He said that as Vikramarka is from the Dalit community, Uttam made no effort to stop the 12 MLAs from defecting to TRS.

“Uttam doesn’t want Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader status to a Dalit man, which is why he made no effort to stop those MLAs. He would have definitely stopped them if he was CLP leader, as it happened when Jana Reddy was CLP leader. Isn’t it true that you have discriminated against Bhatti Vikramarka,” Anil Kumar said.

He also called Uttam the man in a mask responsible for the troubles in the party, and said that the mask has come off now. He recalled that it was during Uttam’s stint as TPCC chief when the party entered into a poll alliance with TDP.

“How much money flowed in from the TDP? How much did you (Uttam) pocketed? Uttam sent the then treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy to BJP to avoid showing accounts,” Anil Kumar alleged.

