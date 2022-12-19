Harassed by husband, woman dies by suicide in Pegadapally, Telangana

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Unable to bear the harassment of her husband, 21-year-old Sony died by suicide at Pegadapally in Kalva Srirampur Mandal of Peddapalli district on Sunday. Her body was found in a farm well.

In the suicide note that she left behind, Sony bid goodbye to her parents and said that she would rather not marry a person like her husband. “I would like to be reborn as the daughter of my parents, but not to marry such a person,” she said. Several people in the village were moved to tears by this emotional statement of Sony.

Sony’s husband Ramesh of Macchupeta in Muttaram Mandal has allegedly been harassing her over one issue or the other ever since they got married three years ago. With her relations with Ramesh getting worse, she had gone to her parent’s house at Pegadapalli about a week ago. She had left home on Saturday evening and her body was found floating in the well on Sunday morning.

