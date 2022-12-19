IIIT student dies by suicide in Telangana

Home States Telangana

Published: 19th December 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly committed suicide, police said on Monday.

The student, belonging to Ranga Reddy district, was a student of Pre- University Course-II.

His body was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus of the institute on Sunday, the police said.

A suicide note purportedly written by him mentioned that he alone was responsible for his death, they said.

In the note, the student cited some "psychological" issues he was not able to cope with and focus on his studies, the police said.

Further investigations were on, they added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

