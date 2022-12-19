Home States Telangana

Illicit affair, property disputes behind burning alive of six in Mancherial

Further souring the relations between the two, Shanthaiah decided to take voluntary retirement and pave way for Padma’s son to get the job.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Police are suspecting the hand of 8-10 persons in the burning alive of six persons, including five of a family, at Gundampalli Venkatapur village in Mandamarry Mandal in Mancherial district on Saturday. Six suspects, including three members of the family of Shanthaiah, one of the victims, and three hired killers, were reportedly taken into custody for questioning.

The police are planning to take the accused to the house which was set on fire for reconstructing the crime scene and collect cell phone call data to make a strong case against the killers. Two cans of petrol were brought in an auto by two persons to torch the house. A chilli powder bag was also found near the house.

Shanthaiah, a Singarani employee, was living with another victim, Padma and her husband Shivaiah. He allegedly had an illicit relationship with Padma, which caused a rift in his family. Shanthaiah’s wife Srujana, a head nurse in a hospital, who was upset with his alleged plans to appoint Padma as nominee for his retirement benefits is believed to have plotted the murders. She reportedly pressured Shanthaiah to take voluntary retirement so that one of her sons could get a job in Singareni Colliers. But he did not yield and allegedly gave Padma Rs 25 lakh he got from selling a house plot in Luxettipet.      

Further souring the relations between the two, Shanthaiah decided to take voluntary retirement and pave way for Padma’s son to get the job. Enraged by his obsession with Padma, Shanthaiah’s family members decided to kill him. Srujana gave a ‘supari’ to two persons, M Laxman and A Ramesh to kill her husband. The hired killers poisoned the food that was consumed by the six victims. Once they fell unconscious, the duo sprinkled petrol on the house and set it on fire.

