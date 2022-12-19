Lite byte: Comrades play to the gallery

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

Comrades play to the gallery

Ever since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao embraced CPI and CPM, the excitement of senior ‘comrades’ knows no bounds. From repeatedly trying to reach the Raj Bhavan to exert pressure on its inmate to holding press meets in support of the ruling BRS, the ‘Kammalu-Redlu’ (a funny twist to the word comradelu) have been going the extra mile in trying to please KCR, who has given their parties a fresh lease of life in Telangana. The other day, so-called intellectuals came up with a great demand, that the Enforcement Directorate should live screen the questioning of TRS MLC K Kavitha which took place at her residence.

Leave God alone!

After successfully fooling the people over the years by not keeping their pre-election promises, politicians have now turned towards a new entity: God. In recent times, God has been dragged into political fights too often and the trend is the fallout of the unhealthy pattern. It began during the Huzurabad byelection, where the voters who received government scheme benefits were made to take oath at temples that they would vote for the TRS (now BRS). However, God wasn’t impressed, going by the results.

During the GHMC elections, to prove an allegation levelled against him wrong, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay took oath at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar and dared KCR to do the same. However, the latter didn’t take the bait. After Poachgate surfaced, Sanjay again dared KCR to take an oath, in wet clothes, in front of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy that the scam was not his conspiracy. Again, KCR refused to take the bait.

There appears to be no end to these dramas as BRS MLA Rohith Reddy too challenged Sanjay to take oath at Bhagyalakshmi temple that the latter’s allegation that he was involved in the Bengaluru drug case was true. Religious leaders warn politicians if the Almighty is dragged into their filthy games, they would meet their doom soon.

Speak Telugu, Nadda style

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for establishing a cultural connection with locals wherever he goes by dressing up in local traditional attire, talking about the local historical aspects, and beginning his speech in the local language. However, national BJP leaders who try to emulate him tend to go overboard with their local language skills, leaving the people wondering what they were trying to communicate. One such incident happened at BJP’s public meeting held in Karimnagar on Thursday, where the party’s national president JP Nadda tried to impress the people of Telangana by speaking in what definitely didn’t sound like Telugu.

