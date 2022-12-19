Home States Telangana

Man, wife drown in well in Telangana's Anegunta

According to Chiragpally Sub-Inspector M Kashinath, financial difficulties could be the cause behind the tragic deaths.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a tragic incident, a man jumped into a well to save his wife but both drowned in the process at Govindapur village under the Chiragpally Police Station limits in Sangareddy district on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Rajagiri Venkati and Lakshmi of Anegunta village in Zahirabad Mandal.

According to Chiragpally Sub-Inspector M Kashinath, financial difficulties could be the cause behind the tragic deaths. The couple along with their three children have been staying at Venkati’s parents’ house in Govindapur for the last 10 days. On Sunday, the husband and wife had an argument, following which Lakshmi into a nearby well. Venkati too leapt into the well in an attempt to save her. Unfortunately, both of them died, the SI said.

After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and retrieved bodies, and shifted them to the Zahirabad Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint filed by Venkati’s father Ramulu, police have registered a case and are investigating.

