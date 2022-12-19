Home States Telangana

Mandaviya inaugurates ABDM services at AIIMS in Telangana's Bibinagar

The minister inaugurated the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) services at AIIMS, Bibinagar on Sunday.

Published: 19th December 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Mansukh Mandaviya has lunch with students of AIIMS, Bibinagar.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday directed the faculty members of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to further strengthen the brand by making it a part of the public ecosystem and more patient-friendly.

The minister inaugurated the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) services at AIIMS, Bibinagar on Sunday. ABDM is an initiative started by the Central government to digitalise health records across the country. Many other facilities including QR code-based patient registration, Health Management Information System (HMIS), a software to manage data in any hospital, patient queue management, lab information system, doctors desk and OP billing were also inaugurated by the minister on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that with the help of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card,  patients can access their medical records anywhere, anytime in India without losing them. “The new facilities will go a long way in enhancing patient care and strengthening the overall digital health ecosystem for the benefit of the people of Telangana,” he said.

He reiterated that health is never to be treated as business, it is a service to humanity. He exhorted the teachers at AIIMS to ensure that the young doctors accord the highest priority to serve the poorest of the poor.

