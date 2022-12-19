Raj Gopal urges Cong leaders, cadre to join BJP

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Stating that it is better to quit politics than work with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, BJP leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on Sunday urged all Congress leaders and workers to join the saffron party.

Speaking to the media at Chandur, he said: “Uttam and Bhatti Vikramarka are now holding a press conference to criticise Revanth’s style of functioning. All these days, I have been saying that Revanth was a blackmailer and a broker. While KCR turned a surplus State into a bankrupt State, Revanth, given the opportunity, would sell Telangana. He has no history of fighting for the cause of people.”

Appealing to Congress leaders and workers to think about the future of Telangana, he said: “Let us work together under Modi’s leadership to develop Telangana.”

