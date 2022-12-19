Home States Telangana

Raj Gopal urges Cong leaders, cadre to join BJP

"All these days, I have been saying that Revanth was a blackmailer and a broker."

Published: 19th December 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

BJP leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Stating that it is better to quit politics than work with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, BJP leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on Sunday urged all Congress leaders and workers to join the saffron party.

Speaking to the media at Chandur, he said: “Uttam and Bhatti Vikramarka are now holding a press conference to criticise Revanth’s style of functioning. All these days, I have been saying that Revanth was a blackmailer and a broker. While KCR turned a surplus State into a bankrupt State, Revanth, given the opportunity, would sell Telangana. He has no history of fighting for the cause of people.”

Appealing to Congress leaders and workers to think about the future of Telangana, he said: “Let us work together under Modi’s leadership to develop Telangana.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Revanth Reddy Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy BJP
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp