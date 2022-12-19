Rohit Reddy waits at temple for Bandi, in vain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy on Sunday said that he would resign from the State Legislature if the BJP leaders are able to prove their allegations against him.

Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy

Lashing out at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and MLA Raghunandan Rao, the BRS MLA accused them of levelling false allegations against him to cover their own failures and to push forward the BJP’s agenda of misleading the people.

On Sunday, the MLA reached the Bhagyalakshmi temple at the Charminar and waited for Sanjay to accept his challenge and brandish proof of his allegations that he was connected to the Bengaluru drugs case. Sanjay did not reach the temple.

After waiting for some time, the MLA demanded Sanjay to reveal why he failed to accept the challenge. He then said that the Karnataka police had never called him for questioning, nor had his name figured in any FIR in connection with the case.

He said that there is no truth in the allegations levelled against him by Sanjay and Raghunandan Rao.

