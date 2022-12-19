Home States Telangana

TS Govt to deposit Rs 7,600 crore in ryots’ accounts

The Centre was trying to make the people of Telangana suffer by not releasing the funds owed to the State and caused financial problems.

Published: 19th December 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will deposit Rs 7,600 crore in the bank accounts of around 65 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme from December 28 for Rabi crops. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday gave directions to Finance Minister T Harish Rao in this regard. The funds will be credited to the accounts of all farmers by  Sankranti.

Under the scheme, the State government is providing crop investment to the farmers at the rate of Rs 10,000  per acre for both the ‘Vanakalam’ and  ‘Yasangi’ seasons. The scheme considered a revolutionary idea in the country’s agriculture sector, is delivering optimum results, a CMO release said. The government sources recalled that the Central government stopped the release of Rs 40,000  crore, the rightful due of the Telangana State, under various schemes and programmes.

The Centre was trying to make the people of Telangana suffer by not releasing the funds owed to the State and caused financial problems. Despite hurdles being created by the Centre, Telangana is not compromising on the welfare of farmers and the development of the farming sector and releasing Rythu Bandhu funds on time to the farmers every season, the sources pointed out.

The CM directed the Finance Department to release Rythu Bandhu funds to all farmers in full and on time without any deductions. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said in a statement that so far the State government deposited Rs 58,000 crore in the accounts of farmers in nine instalments under the scheme. If the Rabi amounts to be released from December, were included, the total amount deposited in the farmers’ accounts would touch Rs 66,000 crore, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Rythu Bandhu scheme Rs 7600 crore
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp