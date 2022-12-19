Will join the State that issues pattas, say residents of disputed villages

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Residents of at least twelve villages situated between Kumrambheem Asifabad district in Telangana and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra have asserted that they would join the State that provided them pattas for their agricultural lands. Even though the villagers have been enjoying the benefits of electricity subsidies and small welfare schemes, however, in the absence of pattas, they are not getting benefits under schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, and other farmer welfare programmes. All these villages come under four-gram panchayats — Parandholi, Athapur, Mukadhamguda, and Bollapatar. Speaking to TNIE, former Parandholi sarpanch Kamble Laxman said that Telangana and Maharashtra were contesting their claims over the villages in the Supreme Court. Residents of these villages complained the dispute between the two states affected the development of their villages.