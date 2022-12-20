16 Bangladesh nationals detained

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: While India and its people have a long-standing relationship with guests and hospitality, it turned out particularly sour for 16 Bangladeshi citizens who violated the terms of their visas and were taken into custody over the same.

Police detained the 16 foreigners, who were working as agricultural labourers in Thandriyal village under Kathalapur mandal, after a complaint by the village sarpanch. They are reportedly kept under custody at a secret undisclosed location. A special police team from Hyderabad has also arrived at Jagtial to probe the matter, sources said.

According to Gadila Ganga Prasad, the sarpanch, a few job brokers had brought labourers from different parts of the country to harvest crops. He alleged that apart from a few people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, few individuals from Bangladesh were also brought by the agents.

In his complaint, he added that a few labourers had congregated at a local tea stall about four days prior when he noticed that they spoke in a different sort of language. However, he says that he had a working relationship with many Bangladeshi citizens during his stint in the Middle East and could, therefore, make a calculated guess that they were from the neighbouring country of Bangladesh. “I suspected that (they were from Bangladesh) when they uttered ‘Taka’ (the official currency of Bangladesh and the Bengali word for money) during the transaction at the tea stall,” he told TNIE.

Jagtial Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sindhu Sharma told TNIE that the 16 detained persons had come to India on a tourist visa but were working as farm labourers in the district. The special branch police have taken them into custody, she added.

