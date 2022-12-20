Home States Telangana

Bandh against new Bhadrachalam GPs total, peaceful

Veeraiah warned the government that if the GO carving out two gram panchayats from Bhadrachalam is not withdrawn, the Congress would take up a massive agitation.

Published: 20th December 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Shops closed in Bhadrachalam on Monday in protest against creation of GPs

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The bandh called by the Opposition parties in protest against carving out two gram panchayats from Bhadrachalam temple town evoked a good response on Monday. All shops, commercial complexes, shopping malls, educational institutions remained shut and there was a dislocation of the RTC bus services with the protesters stopping the buses from coming out of the depots and the bus stations.

Congress, CPI, and CPM parties took an active part in enforcing the bandh in the town. Bhadrachalam Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah staged a dharna at the bridge point and CPI and CPM parties conducted a rally in the town and later staged a dharna at the bus station.

Veeraiah alleged that the State government was deliberately trying to make the temple town of Bhadrachalam lose its spiritual glory. “Already four mandals and five gram panchayats of the division have been merged in Andhra Pradesh and now there are plans to merge even Bhadrachalam town in AP,” he said and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was displaying step-motherly treatment towards Bhadrachalam.

Veeraiah warned the government that if the GO carving out two gram panchayats from Bhadrachalam is not withdrawn, the Congress would take up a massive agitation. The CPM and CPI leaders alleged that the government was trying to convert the historic town into a small village by splitting it up into three villages. The police deployed forces at all important junctions in the town to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department issued a GO 45 creating two gram panchayats from Bhadrachalam town. According to the GO, Seetaramanagar Colony and Shanthinagar Colony are the two new panchayats. At present, the existing Bhadrachalam panchayat has 1 lakh population and the new Seetaramanagar Colony panchayat population is 14,000 while Shanthinagar gram panchayat has 10,000 residents.

According to Bhadrachalam major gram panchayat executive officer M Venkateswarlu, the original proposal was to split the town into four panchayats but the government revised the proposal to three panchayats. The original proposal envisaged the creation of two panchayats on either side of the bridge road and another two on either side of ITDA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadrachalam
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp