Bandh against new Bhadrachalam GPs total, peaceful

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The bandh called by the Opposition parties in protest against carving out two gram panchayats from Bhadrachalam temple town evoked a good response on Monday. All shops, commercial complexes, shopping malls, educational institutions remained shut and there was a dislocation of the RTC bus services with the protesters stopping the buses from coming out of the depots and the bus stations.

Congress, CPI, and CPM parties took an active part in enforcing the bandh in the town. Bhadrachalam Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah staged a dharna at the bridge point and CPI and CPM parties conducted a rally in the town and later staged a dharna at the bus station.

Veeraiah alleged that the State government was deliberately trying to make the temple town of Bhadrachalam lose its spiritual glory. “Already four mandals and five gram panchayats of the division have been merged in Andhra Pradesh and now there are plans to merge even Bhadrachalam town in AP,” he said and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was displaying step-motherly treatment towards Bhadrachalam.

Veeraiah warned the government that if the GO carving out two gram panchayats from Bhadrachalam is not withdrawn, the Congress would take up a massive agitation. The CPM and CPI leaders alleged that the government was trying to convert the historic town into a small village by splitting it up into three villages. The police deployed forces at all important junctions in the town to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department issued a GO 45 creating two gram panchayats from Bhadrachalam town. According to the GO, Seetaramanagar Colony and Shanthinagar Colony are the two new panchayats. At present, the existing Bhadrachalam panchayat has 1 lakh population and the new Seetaramanagar Colony panchayat population is 14,000 while Shanthinagar gram panchayat has 10,000 residents.

According to Bhadrachalam major gram panchayat executive officer M Venkateswarlu, the original proposal was to split the town into four panchayats but the government revised the proposal to three panchayats. The original proposal envisaged the creation of two panchayats on either side of the bridge road and another two on either side of ITDA.

