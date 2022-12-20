Home States Telangana

Boost demand for sustained growth: CREDAI suggestion to govt for Budget

This would encourage people with disposable incomes to invest in properties for renting purposes.

Published: 20th December 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the government’s plan to seek inputs from various industry associations for the Union Budget 2023-24, CREDAI has come up with some key recommendations such as more tax exemptions on home loans, rental incomes, relaxation in investments on long-term capital gains, uniformity & expansion in the definition of affordable housing, and exemption on investments in real estate through REITs.

With increasing inflation in the retail sector and continuous repo rate hikes, resulting in higher EMIs on all consumer loans, there is a compelling need to increase the existing limit on exemption of interest paid on home loans from Rs 2 lakh to at least Rs 5 lakh. This would not only ensure an extra disposable income for middle-income homeowners but also attract prospective home buyers to buy a home and thereby boost demand.

According to CREDAI, the price cap of Rs 45 lakhs on units to qualify as affordable housing needs to be revised as there have been substantial changes in the prices of various construction raw materials, labour costs, and overall construction costs. This has impacted the overall housing price, leading to ineligibility for tax exemptions under Section 80-IBA.

CREDAI urged the officials to expand the definition of affordable housing according to carpet area without any price cap. CREDAI requested the government to incentivize homeowners by exempting 100% of the rental income up to Rs 20 lakh per annum. This would encourage people with disposable incomes to invest in properties for renting purposes.

Harsh Vardhan Patodia, CREDAI president, said, “Our recommendations are focused on sustaining the current growth in the sector.

