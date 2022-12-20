Centre blocking funds to obstruct Telangana development: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday accused the Central government of not releasing funds, thereby adversely affecting the development works in the State. Speaking at the Gajwel Athma Committee oath taking ceremony organised at the Gajwel Market Yard, he said: “The Centre has held back funds amounting to Rs 40,000 crore because we refused to install meters at farmers’ agriculture borewells. This is preventing us from implementing various welfare schemes.”

“This is nothing but a conspiracy by the Centre against Telangana’s development. But Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is determined to implement all the schemes for the benefit of farmers,” he added.

Homeopathy hosp opened

Later in the day, the minister inaugurated a 75-bed Hamsa Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital at Mulugu mandal headquarters. He said: “There are 834 Ayush dispensaries, five colleges and four research hospitals in the State. The government is working hard to provide better medical care.”

