College student abducted in Telangana, act caught on CCTV

Published: 20th December 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by a gang of four in a car in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The incident occurred in Moodepalle village in Chandurthi mandal of the district at around 5.30 am when the woman, a college student, and her father were proceeding to a temple, they said.

A CCTV camera in the vicinity caught the moment the abductors forcibly took the woman in their car and sped away. In the video telecast by local TV channels, the girl's father is seen making a vain bid to rescue her.

Later, a complaint was lodged with the police by the victim's father alleging that he was beaten up by the gang before his daughter was kidnapped. One of the accused was from the girl's village, he said.

According to police, a few months back the suspect, aged around 24, had eloped with the teen, but they were counselled by the police and she was handed over to her parents.

On Monday, the suspect came to know that the woman's marriage was fixed with another person, following which he hatched a plot with his friends to abduct her. A case was registered and special teams were formed to nab the accused and rescue the girl.

