IIIT-Basara student ends life, kin suspect foul play

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: An 18-year-old PUC (pre-university course) second-year student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), Basara, P Bhanuprasad, hanged himself to death in an Old Campus room, in Nirmal district. It was suspected that he ended his life a couple of days back as the body was in a decomposed state. Some students who experienced a foul smell from the room alerted the university authorities at about 4.30 on Sunday evening.

The incident came to light after the students staged a protest when the authorities allegedly tried to conceal the incident and send the body to his village Rangapur in Manchala mandal in Rangareddy district without conducting formalities like a postmortem.

Following the protest, they shifted the body to the Nirmal Government hospital for postmortem at about 10.30 pm after the arrival of the student’s mother and her relatives.

His mother P Sunitha and his uncle P Prasad said that Bhanuprasad had no reasons to end his life. They expressed suspicion that the authorities might have harassed him as he actively participated in protests against the university over lack of facilities.

They claimed that Bhanuprasad was an intelligent student and secured a seat in RGUKT after clearing the POLYCET during the Covid pandemic. They also said that the handwriting in the suicide note purportedly left behind by Bhanuprasad was not his. The student cited ill health as the reason for his extreme action in the note. Sunitha and Prasad lodged a complaint with district SP Ch Praveen Kumar seeking investigation into the circumstances that led to Bhanuprasad’s death.

Vice Chancellor V Venkat Ramana and Director P Satish Kumar observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to Bhanuprasad. Denying the allegations that harassment of the authorities was the reason for his death, they said that there was a team of experts to counsel student in depression. They maintained that the campus atmosphere was peaceful.

After the postmortem the body shifted to Rangapur. A doctor at the hospital said that the report was expected in a day or two. This year it was the second incident of a student ending his life in the university.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

ADILABAD: An 18-year-old PUC (pre-university course) second-year student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), Basara, P Bhanuprasad, hanged himself to death in an Old Campus room, in Nirmal district. It was suspected that he ended his life a couple of days back as the body was in a decomposed state. Some students who experienced a foul smell from the room alerted the university authorities at about 4.30 on Sunday evening. The incident came to light after the students staged a protest when the authorities allegedly tried to conceal the incident and send the body to his village Rangapur in Manchala mandal in Rangareddy district without conducting formalities like a postmortem. Following the protest, they shifted the body to the Nirmal Government hospital for postmortem at about 10.30 pm after the arrival of the student’s mother and her relatives. His mother P Sunitha and his uncle P Prasad said that Bhanuprasad had no reasons to end his life. They expressed suspicion that the authorities might have harassed him as he actively participated in protests against the university over lack of facilities. They claimed that Bhanuprasad was an intelligent student and secured a seat in RGUKT after clearing the POLYCET during the Covid pandemic. They also said that the handwriting in the suicide note purportedly left behind by Bhanuprasad was not his. The student cited ill health as the reason for his extreme action in the note. Sunitha and Prasad lodged a complaint with district SP Ch Praveen Kumar seeking investigation into the circumstances that led to Bhanuprasad’s death. Vice Chancellor V Venkat Ramana and Director P Satish Kumar observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to Bhanuprasad. Denying the allegations that harassment of the authorities was the reason for his death, they said that there was a team of experts to counsel student in depression. They maintained that the campus atmosphere was peaceful. After the postmortem the body shifted to Rangapur. A doctor at the hospital said that the report was expected in a day or two. This year it was the second incident of a student ending his life in the university. (Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)