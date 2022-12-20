Kailash Satyarthi calls for stricter laws to curb child marriages

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said that human values should be inculcated in children to ensure their bright future. Addressing hundreds school students at Arts and Science College here on Monday, he stated that every child has the right to study.

“Many children, especially those from poor background and rural areas, are not able to concentrate on their studies. This is a major loss to the society and their future,” he said.

Satyarthi appealed to parents and the public to inform the district authorities about any incidents of child labour that they come across and rescue the victim immediately.

Later, speaking to the media, Satyarthi said that the government has to enforce strict law to counter the menace of trafficking in women and children and also child marriage.

