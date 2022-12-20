Police should not create rift in Congress: Sridhar Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA and AICC secretary Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Monday felt that the police should carry out a proper investigation into who is posting abusive content against former TPCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders. In an informal interaction with the media at the Congress Legislature Party office here, he recalled Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand telling Uttam Kumar Reddy about how abusive content was being posted against him and other seniors on social media.

He also made an appeal to the police to investigate the malafide and abusive campaign of calumny being carried out on social media against each and every MLA and MP in the State. Sridhar Babu said it was not fair for the police to create a rift in the Congress.

He also wondered if BRS and BJP were behind the plan to create fissures in the party. Sridhar Babu said that the AICC incharge secretary has to resolve the issues in the State Congress. He added that making allegations that some leaders in the Congress were coverts from other parties was also not fair. Those who make such charges should show proof, he said.

