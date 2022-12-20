Sarpanch takes to begging to fend for his village in AP

P Krishna By

Express News Service

MEDAK: In a novel way to highlight the ‘sheer apathy’ of government authorities, Velmakanne village sarpanch, Rajender, went around the village like a beggar on Monday. He said he was begging for money to buy diesel to run a tractor for garbage collection. In the absence of funds to conduct developmental works in the village in Kaudipally mandal of Medak district, Rajender said that he had already taken a loan of Rs 30 lakh on interest by pledging his wife’s gold jewellery to clear the bills. The sarpanch said that he had engaged workers for the construction of Pelle Prakruti Vanam, CC roads, and drains in the village. “Despite making rounds of the treasury office, the authorities did not clear the bills. The contractors would visit my house every day to demand money. It felt like harassment,” he said. “When the authorities failed to clear the bills on time, I was forced to take a loan against gold. Even now, as the interest keeps mounting, the authorities are not sanctioning the amount, leaving me to bear the brunt alone,” he complained. “Now, we don’t even have money for diesel to run tractors for garbage collection in the village,” he added. “With no other option left, I am now forced to beg around the village to collect the money for diesel.”