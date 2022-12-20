Telangana: A sane affair, unfair rejection, dramatic abduction and exciting marriage

Express News Service By

Hours after the parents of a woman lodged a police complaint on Tuesday alleging that their teenage daughter was kidnapped, the teenager released a video announcing her marriage with the 'abductor.'

Interestingly, the 'abductor' turned out to be her beau. She didn't recognize him when he kidnapped her because he was wearing a mask.

The key location of the plot of this dramatic abduction and the exciting wedding was a remote Moodapalli village in Chandurthi mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

In the CCTV footage released by the police after a complaint was lodged with them, the 18-year-old Goili Shalini was seen resisting the 'kidnappers.' She was nearing her house accompanied by her father after a visit to a temple when she was confronted by strangers who were wearing masks. They managed to haul her into a car and drove away.

Meanwhile, her parents lodged a police complaint and the issue came to the limelight. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Shanini's beau Gyaneshwar.

However, without much delay, she released a video stating that it was Gyaneshwar who took her in a car following her request. She affirmed that it was not an "abduction" as it was made out. Shalini also revealed that she and her beau married at a local temple.

Shalini said that she was in love with Gyaneshwar for the last four years. The young couple tried to marry against her parent's wishes last year. At that time her parents lodged a police complaint. At the time, she was a minor and their plan to marry didn't fructify.

Lately, she has crossed the age of 18 and she is emboldened by the fact that her parents cannot stop her from marrying her boyfriend anymore.

Reacting to netizens' tweets on the 'kidnap' incident, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted: "Noted. Forwarded to @TelanganaDGP for necessary action urgently". IT Minister KT Rama Rao also directed the police to nab the accused immediately.

