Telangana HC closes two petitions

Sanjeev Kumar, special government pleader (SGP), informed the court that the government already issued a GO to conduct elections in Bhadrachalam and two other grama panchayaths.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telangana High Court Division Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Monday disposed a writ petition and a PIL against carving two more gram panchayats out of Bhadrachalam temple town by ordering the State government to hold elections as soon as possible.

Sanjeev Kumar, special government pleader (SGP), informed the court that the government already issued a GO to conduct elections in Bhadrachalam and two other grama panchayaths. However, he said that an amendment was needed to incorporate the villages in the Schedule 8 of the Panchayat Raj Act.

“The government will introduce an amendment Bill as soon as the Assembly session begins. After the procedure is finished, the State Election Commissioner will conduct the elections,” he said. The Bench refused the request of the counsel for the petitioner, Vasudha Nagaraj, to not close the PIL and writ petition.

