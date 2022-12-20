Telangana police aspirant faints while running in 1600 metre race, dies in hospital

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A 26-year-old aspirant of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) for the recruitment of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police, passed away here on Tuesday early morning due to cardiac arrest.

B Rajendra was declared dead while undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital. Rajendra was a resident of Shiva Thanda in Pandikunta village of Mulugu district.

He had prepped and appeared for the physical examination conducted by Warangal Police Commissionerate for the past fifteen days at the Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) ground.

The board conducted the physical measurement and efficiency tests for candidates who had earlier qualified in the preliminary written examination.

On Saturday, Rajendra fainted while taking part in the 1600 metres running race. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Upon learning of the incident, Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath visited the hospital and ordered a detailed diagnosis of the aspirant.

Rajendra then developed a heart attack post three days of treatment in the hospital and was declared dead by the doctors.

Medical Superintendent, Dr V Chandrasekhar stated that the aspirant's pulse rate was not stable and therefore, was put on the ventilator. "Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) is a type of rapid heartbeat that begins in the upper chambers of the heart, due to which he developed a heart attack and was also brain dead," said Chandrashekar.

The deceased's parents and relatives refused to take the body and tried to stage a protest in front of the hospital. The police authorities had to then convince them to shift the body to their native village.

Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath told The New Indian Express that a case has not been registered and they are considering the incident to be a normal death.

