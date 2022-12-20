Telangana's debt-to-GSDP ratio increases to 27.4%

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s debt to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio increased from 15.7 per cent in 2016 to 27.4 per cent in 2022 (Budget estimates), according to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha on Monday, he said that the debt to GSDP ratio was 12.4 per cent in 2017, 21.4 per cent in 2018, 22.1 per cent in 2019, 23.5 per cent in 2020 and 27.3 per cent in 2021 (revised estimates).

The Union minister said that the total debts of Telangana were Rs 1,60,296.3 crore in 2018 and the debts increased to Rs 3,12,191.3 crore in 2022 (budget estimates). The increase in outstanding liabilities was highest with 95.9 per cent in 2017-18. It was 18.7 per cent in 2018-19, 18.5 per cent in 2019-20, 18.7 per cent in 2020-21 and 16.7 per cent in 2021-22.

MANUU vacancies

Replying to a question raised by BRS MPs Malothu Kavitha and G Ranjith Reddy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that there were 86 teaching posts and 62 non-teaching posts lying vacant in Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad.

Over 10K suicides

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said the number of suicides by youths in Telangana were 7,675 in 2019, 8,058 in 2020 and 10,171 in 2021. The Union Minister said that National Crime Records Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, maintains the State/UT-wise data on number of suicides committed by youth due to various reasons, including unemployment, on the basis of data provided by States/UTs.

Forest fires

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that in Telangana, 1,042 forest fires were reported between November 2019 and June 2020 and 2,566 from November 2020 to June 2021 and 1,372 between November 2021 and June 2022. The Union Minister added that SNPP-VIIRS (Suomi National Polarorbiting Partnership-Visible and lnfrared lmager/Radiometer Suite) sensors identified 12,132 fires (November 2019-June 2020), 18,237 fires (November 2020-June 2021) and 13,737 fires (November 2021-June 2022) in the State.

Stand up India

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said that 1,793 SCs, 947 STs and 6,120 women got loans under Stand Up India scheme as on December 2, 2022. The scheme was launched in April, 2016.

