26-year-old dies of cardiac arrest during physical test for police job

Sources said he had been training regularly for more than two weeks at the same venue.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A 26-year-old aspirant reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the physical test for police recruitment and died while undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal in the early hours of Tuesday. Doctors said he suffered the first attack during the physical fitness evaluation on Saturday and suffered two more at the hospital on Tuesday.

Police said the aspirant, B Rajendra, who was a resident of Shiva thanda in Pandikunta village of Mulugu district, collapsed while he was participating in the 1,600-metre sprint at the Kakatiya University (KU) ground on Saturday. At that time, it was not known that he had suffered from a cardiac arrest, but after he didn’t respond to first-aid, he was immediately shifted to MGM Hospital.

After learning about the incident, Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath visited the hospital and directed the doctors to provide proper treatment to Rajendra. However, after three days, he reportedly suffered two heart attacks in the early hours of Tuesday and died in the hospital.

Put on ventilator

Sources said he had been training regularly for more than two weeks at the same venue. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) conducts physical measurement and efficiency tests for the candidates, who had earlier qualified in the preliminary written examination, for the recruitment of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable, Sub-Inspector and other equivalent posts.

MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar said that Rajendra was unconscious and not in a position to receive a diagnosis on Saturday. Since then, his pulse rate wasn’t stable, due to which he was put on a ventilator, he added.Due to Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), which is a type of rapid heartbeat that begins in the upper chambers of the heart, he suffered heart attacks and passed away, said Chandrashekar.

Later in the day, Rajendra’s parents and relatives refused to take possession of the body and attempted to stage a protest on the hospital premises. However, police officers managed to convince them to shift the body to their native village.

Mentioning that the demise was deemed natural, CP Ranganath told TNIE that no case has been registered in this matter. “However, on humanitarian grounds, we will refer the matter to the district administration so that Rajendra’s family can get some compensation,” he added.

