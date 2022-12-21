Home States Telangana

AICC cools tempers; tasks Digvijay Singh with defusing crisis

The high command has entrusted the task of troubleshooting to Digvijay Singh, who worked as AICC in-charge of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command on Tuesday stepped in to ensure that the grouse of the ‘native’ leaders in the Telangana unit the party does not keep festering, offering a salve in the form of telephonic assurance that very soon, an emissary would reach the State to hear their grievances.The high command’s overture came barely hours before the ‘natives’ were to meet.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC secretary KC Venugopal and Digvijay Singh telephoned the ‘dissidents’, informing them of the appointment of the emissary. The high command also sent TPCC working president B Anil Kumar to talk to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and get the ‘dissidents’ to postpone the proposed meeting.

The high command has entrusted the task of troubleshooting to Digvijay Singh, who worked as AICC in-charge of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Digvijay Singh is likely to reach the city soon and hold a series of meetings with not only the “dissidents”, but also other stakeholders.Trouble has been brewing in Telangana Congress ever since the various panels, including the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and the Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC), were rejigged.

The ‘native’ leaders, including former PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, pointed at the new appointees to the various panels and alleged that they were ‘migrants’, having joined the party only recently, and were backed by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.Now with Kharge and other seniors extending an olive branch, it appears that the turmoil in Telangana Congress has subsided, for now.

We never sought resignations: Bhatti

Meanwhile, in an informal conversation with the media, Vikramarka said that they neither demanded nor asked for the removal or resignation of the newly-appointed leaders in the various committees. He however lamented the appointment of ‘migrants’ to the various panels, at the cost of the party’s “native” workers.

