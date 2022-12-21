Few takers for Tele Manas due to lack of publicity

Renuka Kalpana By

HYDERABAD: Two months after its launch, the Tele Manas helpline cell in the State has failed to evoke much response due to lack of publicity of the facility. The helpline number, which is available round the clock, hardly receives 10 calls a day an most of them are from men, seeking help over family issues, stress, loneliness and depression-related problems.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Centre launched Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) with an aim to provide free tele-mental health services all over the country, mainly catering to the people in remote or under-served areas. A 24/7 toll-free helpline number (14416) has been set up across the country.

A large cell has been set up in Telangana to receive calls from all the districts. “Till December 2, we have received a total of 1057 calls. Out of which, 966 callers have received consultation from our counsellors,” said the programme officer.

The helpline which received a huge response initially is hardly being used by the public now. “An HR team has been approved for the cell which will take care of the publicity. To create awareness among the people about the helpline number, we are planning to display posters at the primary health care centres. Similar posters will also be displayed at the camps arranged for Kanti Velugu programme,” the officer further said. A team of 20 counsellors receive the calls and four psychologists and four psychiatrists who operate from the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare here intervene whenever necessary.

As many as 26 psychiatrists, second highest in the country after Karnataka, are also working in different districts.“People call us complaining about lack of interest in daily activities, disturbance in sleeping patterns and family problems. A lot of students call us complaining about difficulty in concentrating in their studies,” a counsellor said and added that those with suicidal intentions and women suffering domestic violence also seek help.

The counsellors who receive the call listen to the grievances of the caller and mostly suggest them that they follow simple techniques like practising yoga, doing other physical exercise and meditation to overcome their mental issues. If the is serious, the call is connected to a psychiatrist. “Since the launch, I have received a total of 20 calls, all from men. Among them, almost 10 needed psychological intervention from doctors,” the counsellor said.

