KCR plans rapid BRS expansion after Christmas

Party chief to announce ideology, modalities and future plans by end of December in Delhi

TRS MLC K Kavitha applies tilak on the forehead of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao before the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Hyderabad on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce the ideology, modalities and future plans of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Delhi in the last week of this month.According to sources, expansion of the BRS would be intensified after Christmas. KCR has already inaugurated BRS office in Delhi and plans to visit the national capital again in the last week of this month where he will meet several leaders and announce the party’s action plan, sources told TNIE.

To begin with, the Kisan Cell of the party ––Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi –– would be launched in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana, they said.The party too would be expanded in Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. BRS sources claimed that the several persons from AP met KCR and evinced keen interest to join the BRS. They said that around 70 to 80 prominent people from north AP met Rao. Once the party supremo gives his nod, the activities of BRS would be started in across AP, especially North AP.

Bridging the gaps

The BRS has also started efforts to spread the party’s ideology in different regional languages. Songs too would be penned in Kannada, Marathi, Odia and other languages.The modalities of the party would be explained in the local languages. KCR has already held discussions with writers from different languages.

Reaching out
■     BRS to be expanded in six states
■     Kisan Cells to be started in other states.
■     BRS supremo to unveil new policies for agriculture, water, power, economic, for weaker-section upliftment and women empowerment

