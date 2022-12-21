Home States Telangana

Poachgate: ED grills Rohith Reddy on sub-contracts on Day 2

The officials reportedly asked him to explain why some transactions that are reflected in bank statements were not shown in the audit report.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second day in a row, the officials of the ED grilled Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, raining questions on him to explain the financial transactions that looked suspicious to them.Though Rohith was summoned to be at the ED’s office at 10.30 am, he sought and obtained permission to appear before the officials at 3 pm since he had to go to the temple as was he is in Ayyappa deeksha.

According to sources, Rohith submitted the details of all his financial transactions with companies in the proforma sought by the ED. The MLA had reportedly indicated that he had 17 bank accounts, a loan account, and three bank lockers and details about the assets held by his family members.

The officials reportedly asked him to explain why some transactions that are reflected in bank statements were not shown in the audit report. The officials found some transactions which needed to be further investigated. They are related to sub-contracts of several state projects.

Sources said that the officials found a high-value transaction. The officials were poring over the returns from 2015 to 2017 and 2019 to 2021. The agency also focused on the income from the company held by his family members.

The ED officials questioned the MLA about his connection with a prominent pan masala company owner and wanted to know the nature of the transactions that were done between the company and the company that was held by his close relative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohith Reddy Poachgate MLA poaching Telangana BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp