Poachgate: ED grills Rohith Reddy on sub-contracts on Day 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second day in a row, the officials of the ED grilled Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, raining questions on him to explain the financial transactions that looked suspicious to them.Though Rohith was summoned to be at the ED’s office at 10.30 am, he sought and obtained permission to appear before the officials at 3 pm since he had to go to the temple as was he is in Ayyappa deeksha.

According to sources, Rohith submitted the details of all his financial transactions with companies in the proforma sought by the ED. The MLA had reportedly indicated that he had 17 bank accounts, a loan account, and three bank lockers and details about the assets held by his family members.

The officials reportedly asked him to explain why some transactions that are reflected in bank statements were not shown in the audit report. The officials found some transactions which needed to be further investigated. They are related to sub-contracts of several state projects.

Sources said that the officials found a high-value transaction. The officials were poring over the returns from 2015 to 2017 and 2019 to 2021. The agency also focused on the income from the company held by his family members.

The ED officials questioned the MLA about his connection with a prominent pan masala company owner and wanted to know the nature of the transactions that were done between the company and the company that was held by his close relative.

HYDERABAD: For the second day in a row, the officials of the ED grilled Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, raining questions on him to explain the financial transactions that looked suspicious to them.Though Rohith was summoned to be at the ED’s office at 10.30 am, he sought and obtained permission to appear before the officials at 3 pm since he had to go to the temple as was he is in Ayyappa deeksha. According to sources, Rohith submitted the details of all his financial transactions with companies in the proforma sought by the ED. The MLA had reportedly indicated that he had 17 bank accounts, a loan account, and three bank lockers and details about the assets held by his family members. The officials reportedly asked him to explain why some transactions that are reflected in bank statements were not shown in the audit report. The officials found some transactions which needed to be further investigated. They are related to sub-contracts of several state projects. Sources said that the officials found a high-value transaction. The officials were poring over the returns from 2015 to 2017 and 2019 to 2021. The agency also focused on the income from the company held by his family members. The ED officials questioned the MLA about his connection with a prominent pan masala company owner and wanted to know the nature of the transactions that were done between the company and the company that was held by his close relative.