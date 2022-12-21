Home States Telangana

Ready for drug test. Is BJP prepared for consequences?: KTR

Rama Rao said that as long as people bless him, the chief minister has nothing to fear as he is working with commitment and sincerity.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

BRS working president KT Rama Rao interacts with schoolchildren during his visit to Sircilla town on Tuesday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that he was ready to ready to give samples of his blood, hair, kidney or any other organ so that they can be tested, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday dared BJP leaders, especially the State president of the saffron party Bandi Sanjay to hit themselves at the main junction of Karimnagar city with their footwear if it was proved that he ever consumed narcotic drugs.

Rama Rao participated in the launch of various development works in Vemulawada along with local MLA Ch Ramesh Babu. Speaking to reporters at his camp office in Sircilla later, the minister said that before levelling allegations, they (BJP leaders) should reveal what they have done for the people. “Barking at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is improper and to no avail; before criticising him, they should remind the people of their contribution to Telangana and their own constituency,” he said.

Rama Rao said that as long as people bless him, the chief minister has nothing to fear as he is working with commitment and sincerity. He demanded BJP and Congress leaders to show welfare schemes being implemented in the states they are in power. “BJP leaders are criticising the BRS government on one hand, while the Union government is giving awards in various sectors to the State. 19 of the 20 awards for best villages were won by Telangana,” the minister said.

He told party activists that the DNA of the TRS remained intact; only the name was changed from TRS to BRS. Explaining the decision behind it, he asked: “Is there any problem if KCR wants to develop the country like he has been developing Telangana? Is there any problem if we want to rule India? Are not two Gujaratis ruling the country? ”Rama Rao said about 14 villages in Maharashtra and the Raichur MLA in Karnataka were keen to merge into Telangana as they keen to avail the welfare schemes being implemented in the State.

“Modi is doing vile politics. Nothing will happen to me if I utter Modi, Bodi and ED. They are setting ED like a pack of hunting dogs at non-BJP governments,” he alleged. The minister said that thousands of crores were being spent for Varanasi development, but Vemulawada temple, which is considered as Dakshin Kashi, is being neglected. If Bandi Sanjay has any guts, he would pressurise the Centre and get at least Rs 100 crore for the development of the Vemulawada temple,” Rama Rao said.

