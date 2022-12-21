Srinivas Goud warns spurious liquor gangs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said that unauthorised liquor manufacturers were selling spurious beverages with the same alcoholic percentages as in the original labels, thereby causing revenue loss to the Telangana government. He warned the ‘spurious liquor gangs’ of stern action.

The Minister also directed officials not to entertain requests of political leaders or any mediators in connection with spurious liquor.He was speaking after inspecting the spurious liquor which was seized by the Hayathnagar excise police.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas Goud said that the accused were manufacturing the spurious liquor in a reserved forest in the Cuttack district of Odisha. The accused had sourced cardboard boxes and liquor bottle sealing material from Telangana.

“This racket’s aim was to inflict revenue loss on the State, the Minister said. He said that the State government has also informed Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments about the transportation of spurious liquor.

