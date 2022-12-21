Home States Telangana

Telangana HC rejects plea by tech colleges on new courses

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of writ petitions submitted by 23 engineering colleges was recently rejected by a bench of the Telangana High Court. They were against the State of Telangana for denying the petitioners’ requests to open BTech programmes in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, robotics, data sciences and cyber security. The government cited financial burden as the reason.

The petitioners questioned the legality of the State’s decision and the validity of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Affiliation Procedure and Regulations.The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, dismissed all of the writ petitions filed by Cherabuddi Educational Society, which operates the CVR College of Engineering and several other engineering colleges, concluding that the challenge to certain JNTU regulations cannot be sustained and that the matter requires further analysis of the precedents.

The bench also ruled that it cannot consider issuing a direction to the respondents to allow the petitioner institutions to launch new courses and increase seat intake in the wake of the State government’s refusal to issue NOC for the same reason. As a result, the writ petitions were deemed to be without merit and were discarded.

During the proceedings, S Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel for the petitioners, contended that the government cannot declare blanket denial in providing NOC for increased student-intake or the introduction of new courses covering rising disciplines.The State has provided permission for both emerging topics where there are no financial ramifications, while such approvals are being withheld where there are financial repercussions.

In terms of financial implications, he claimed that they are due to the fee reimbursement plan implemented by the State as a welfare initiative for students from backward classes. The same cannot be a legitimate argument for rejecting permission since it is irrelevant to consider while giving permission, he said.
The government pleader, however, submitted that was a policy decision of the State government that cannot be overturned by the court.

