Telangana told to recover Rs 152 crore NGREGS funds, Lok Sabha informed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MOS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that Telangana government was asked to recover Rs 151.91 crore under MGNREGS scheme. Replying to a question by A Revanth Reddy, Jyoti said that during its visit in June 2022, a Central team observed that TS had taken up construction of food grain drying platform under NREGS, which is not permissible under the NREG Act.

LWE development

MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha that Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Komaram-Bheem, Mancherial and Mulugu districts were covered under Security Related Expenditure Scheme to address Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace.

