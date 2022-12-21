Home States Telangana

Telangana told to recover Rs 152 crore NGREGS funds, Lok Sabha informed

Published: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MOS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that Telangana government was asked to recover Rs 151.91 crore under MGNREGS scheme. Replying to a question by A Revanth Reddy, Jyoti said that during its visit in June 2022, a Central team observed that TS had taken up construction of food grain drying platform under NREGS, which is not permissible under the NREG Act.

LWE development

MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha that Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Komaram-Bheem, Mancherial and Mulugu districts were covered under Security Related Expenditure Scheme to address Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGREGS Lok Sabha Telangana 
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp