Home States Telangana

Two years too late, say BJP leaders to KTR’s dare

On Rama Rao asking Sanjay to hit himself with slippers if he came out clean in the drug test, Aruna said that a time will surely come when the people of Telangana will hit him with slippers.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo | Bandi Sanjay Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing TRS working president KT Rama Rao for accepting BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s challenge for a drug test two years after it was thrown, the saffron party on Tuesday condemned the words used by the IT minister against the Karimnagar MP.In a media statement, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna said that Rama Rao’s rhetoric was like “dogs barking six months after the theft”.

“Depending on the kind of drugs consumed, it could take anywhere between 24 hours to six or nine months for the residue to exit the body. After you consumed drugs and Sanjay dared you to get tested, you went abroad for de-addiction there. Now, after getting tested and ensuring there is no residue of drugs in your body, you are throwing a fake challenge. Why did you not give samples of your nails, hair, kidney, liver or any other parts for testing two years ago?” Aruna asked Rama Rao.

On Rama Rao asking Sanjay to hit himself with slippers if he came out clean in the drug test, Aruna said that a time will surely come when the people of Telangana will hit him with slippers.BJP leader Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, who is also a practising surgeon, said that after consuming drugs, its residues will be present in hair and nails for only 60 to 90 days, and that BRS leaders needed to explain why it took Rama Rao two years to accept the challenge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS KT Rama Rao Bandi Sanjay Telangana elections Telangana Assembly elections Telangana polls
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp