Two years too late, say BJP leaders to KTR’s dare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing TRS working president KT Rama Rao for accepting BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s challenge for a drug test two years after it was thrown, the saffron party on Tuesday condemned the words used by the IT minister against the Karimnagar MP.In a media statement, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna said that Rama Rao’s rhetoric was like “dogs barking six months after the theft”.

“Depending on the kind of drugs consumed, it could take anywhere between 24 hours to six or nine months for the residue to exit the body. After you consumed drugs and Sanjay dared you to get tested, you went abroad for de-addiction there. Now, after getting tested and ensuring there is no residue of drugs in your body, you are throwing a fake challenge. Why did you not give samples of your nails, hair, kidney, liver or any other parts for testing two years ago?” Aruna asked Rama Rao.

On Rama Rao asking Sanjay to hit himself with slippers if he came out clean in the drug test, Aruna said that a time will surely come when the people of Telangana will hit him with slippers.BJP leader Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, who is also a practising surgeon, said that after consuming drugs, its residues will be present in hair and nails for only 60 to 90 days, and that BRS leaders needed to explain why it took Rama Rao two years to accept the challenge.

