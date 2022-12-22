89K farmers get freedom from encumbrance on Dharani

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as 89,059 farmers in Khammam district are a happy lot after minor issues casting shadow on their ownership of one lakh acres have been solved by the revenue administration. This one lakh acres of land was put in the “prohibited” list on Dharani portal because of lack of clarity on boundaries and other issues. Apart from this, ownership issues pertaining to the land belonging to 20,251 farmers have also been settled. It has come as a huge relief for them as they faced an uncertain future for years.

For instance, 3,000 acres in Survey No. 878/938 in Betupalli of Sattupalli mandal were listed as prohibited on Dharani portal as some parcels of the land was identified as belonging to the government. As a result, the farmers could not get government benefits such as Rythu Bandhu and other incentives as their land was listed as prohibited, though they continued cultivation. Similarly, 3,000 acres in Kusumanchi were listed as prohibited as SRSP canals pass through them. Minor issues effected clear and unencumbered ownership rights of farmers of Thirmalaipalem pertaining to 5,000 acres.

Thanks to the administration’s relentless efforts, Khammam is way ahead of other districts in the State by solving tricky issues pending for years and giving unencumbered rights to the farmers. After Dharani portal was launched, about 2119 Betupalli farmers who faced problems pertaining to 4,579 acres met District Collector V P Gowtham through Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah. The collector worked on the issues tirelessly for some days and got them solved by taking them to the notice of higher officials. The farmers received pattas (ownership documents) from Gowtham and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Saturday at Gangaram village in Sattupalli mandal. K Narayana, a farmer from Betupalli, said, ‘’We lost all hopes of getting pattas of our lands. But the district collector made it possible and we are very happy now.”

Long pending issues with forest deparment settled

In addition, the collector took the initiative and solved a long-pending dispute between farmers and forest officials relating to 668 acres. Following this, he distributed passbooks to the farmers at Mandalapadu village in Penuballi mandal. Dharani portal district coordinator J Srinivas said, “There are no applications pertaining to any issues pending as the district collector is taking initiation and giving top priority to solving the problems without delay.”

However, he clarified that it would be a continuous process to address the issues pertaining to land. Not long ago was there a flood of applications from distressed farmers for clearing the shadow of doubt over their land rights. Now, they have trickled down to 200-300 a day from 1,000-1,500 a day after 7,000 pending applications were cleared.

MLA Veeraiah said that about 2,119 farmers in his constituency found no relief after meeting officials. But after taking charge as district collector, Gowtham focused on the issue and solved them.Speaking to TNIE, Gowtham said many land issues were solved in the district through Dharani portal. “We are giving top priority to solving farmers’ land related issues. We are happy to work hard and solve the issues without delay,” he said.

KHAMMAM: As many as 89,059 farmers in Khammam district are a happy lot after minor issues casting shadow on their ownership of one lakh acres have been solved by the revenue administration. This one lakh acres of land was put in the “prohibited” list on Dharani portal because of lack of clarity on boundaries and other issues. Apart from this, ownership issues pertaining to the land belonging to 20,251 farmers have also been settled. It has come as a huge relief for them as they faced an uncertain future for years. For instance, 3,000 acres in Survey No. 878/938 in Betupalli of Sattupalli mandal were listed as prohibited on Dharani portal as some parcels of the land was identified as belonging to the government. As a result, the farmers could not get government benefits such as Rythu Bandhu and other incentives as their land was listed as prohibited, though they continued cultivation. Similarly, 3,000 acres in Kusumanchi were listed as prohibited as SRSP canals pass through them. Minor issues effected clear and unencumbered ownership rights of farmers of Thirmalaipalem pertaining to 5,000 acres. Thanks to the administration’s relentless efforts, Khammam is way ahead of other districts in the State by solving tricky issues pending for years and giving unencumbered rights to the farmers. After Dharani portal was launched, about 2119 Betupalli farmers who faced problems pertaining to 4,579 acres met District Collector V P Gowtham through Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah. The collector worked on the issues tirelessly for some days and got them solved by taking them to the notice of higher officials. The farmers received pattas (ownership documents) from Gowtham and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Saturday at Gangaram village in Sattupalli mandal. K Narayana, a farmer from Betupalli, said, ‘’We lost all hopes of getting pattas of our lands. But the district collector made it possible and we are very happy now.” Long pending issues with forest deparment settled In addition, the collector took the initiative and solved a long-pending dispute between farmers and forest officials relating to 668 acres. Following this, he distributed passbooks to the farmers at Mandalapadu village in Penuballi mandal. Dharani portal district coordinator J Srinivas said, “There are no applications pertaining to any issues pending as the district collector is taking initiation and giving top priority to solving the problems without delay.” However, he clarified that it would be a continuous process to address the issues pertaining to land. Not long ago was there a flood of applications from distressed farmers for clearing the shadow of doubt over their land rights. Now, they have trickled down to 200-300 a day from 1,000-1,500 a day after 7,000 pending applications were cleared. MLA Veeraiah said that about 2,119 farmers in his constituency found no relief after meeting officials. But after taking charge as district collector, Gowtham focused on the issue and solved them.Speaking to TNIE, Gowtham said many land issues were solved in the district through Dharani portal. “We are giving top priority to solving farmers’ land related issues. We are happy to work hard and solve the issues without delay,” he said.