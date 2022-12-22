Home States Telangana

89K farmers get freedom from encumbrance on Dharani

However, he clarified that it would be a continuous process to address the issues pertaining to land.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Khammam Collector VP Gowtham and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah hand over passbooks to Sattupalli farmers | Express

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as 89,059 farmers in Khammam district are a happy lot after minor issues casting shadow on their ownership of one lakh acres have been solved by the revenue administration. This one lakh acres of land was put in the “prohibited” list on Dharani portal because of lack of clarity on boundaries and other issues. Apart from this, ownership issues pertaining to the land belonging to 20,251 farmers have also been settled. It has come as a huge relief for them as they faced an uncertain future for years.

For instance, 3,000 acres in Survey No. 878/938 in Betupalli of Sattupalli mandal were listed as prohibited on Dharani portal as some parcels of the land was identified as belonging to the government. As a result, the farmers could not get government benefits such as Rythu Bandhu and other incentives as their land was listed as prohibited, though they continued cultivation. Similarly, 3,000 acres in Kusumanchi were listed as prohibited as SRSP canals pass through them. Minor issues effected clear and unencumbered ownership rights of farmers of Thirmalaipalem pertaining to 5,000 acres.

Thanks to the administration’s relentless efforts, Khammam is way ahead of other districts in the State by solving tricky issues pending for years and giving  unencumbered rights to the farmers. After Dharani portal was launched, about 2119 Betupalli farmers who faced problems pertaining to 4,579 acres met District Collector V P Gowtham through Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah. The collector worked on the issues tirelessly for some days and got them solved by taking them to the notice of higher officials. The farmers received pattas (ownership documents) from Gowtham and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Saturday at Gangaram village in Sattupalli mandal. K Narayana, a farmer from Betupalli, said, ‘’We lost all hopes of getting pattas of our lands. But the district collector made it possible and we are very happy now.”

Long pending issues with forest deparment settled

In addition, the collector took the initiative and solved a long-pending dispute between farmers and forest officials relating to 668 acres. Following this, he distributed passbooks to the farmers at Mandalapadu village in Penuballi mandal. Dharani portal district coordinator J Srinivas said, “There are no applications pertaining to any issues pending as the district collector is taking initiation and giving top priority to solving the problems without delay.”

However, he clarified that it would be a continuous process to address the issues pertaining to land. Not long ago was there a flood of applications from distressed farmers for clearing the shadow of doubt over their land rights. Now, they have trickled down to 200-300 a day from 1,000-1,500 a day after 7,000 pending applications were cleared.

MLA Veeraiah said that about 2,119 farmers in his constituency found no relief after meeting officials. But after taking  charge as district collector, Gowtham focused on the issue and solved them.Speaking to TNIE, Gowtham said many land issues were solved in the district through Dharani portal. “We are giving top priority to solving farmers’ land related issues. We are happy to work hard and solve the issues without delay,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khammam Farmers
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp