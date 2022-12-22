Home States Telangana

Application filed for GI tag for Hyderabad lac bangles, Parliament informed

Parliament

India's Parliament building in New Delhi. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash informed TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the application for registration of GI in the name of “Hyderabad lac bangles” was filed on June 23, 2022.

Being a quasi-judicial function, the processing of an application is done as per the provisions of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999 and relevant rules in this regard.

Paddy procurement

MoS, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, in reply to a question by A Revanth Reddy, said that 44.72 lakh tonnes of paddy valued at Rs 9,212.63 crore was procured in Telangana up to December 14, 2022, against the estimate of 74.62 lakh tonnes.

Jyoti said that Telangana is a decentralised procurement State wherein procurement of paddy is undertaken by the State government through its agencies and only the surplus rice, after meeting the State’s requirement, is delivered to FCI in Central pool for moveme-nt to deficit/consuming States.

SSCL is better than CIL

Considering the average over the last five years, Coal India Limited’s (CIL’s) overall system capacity utilisation is about 80%. The capacity utilisation of SCCL has been about 82-90% and capacity utilisation of NLCIL has been about 85%-100% as per mine plan, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said, in reply to another question.

50 lakh tonnes for Kharif

For Kharif 2022-23, procurement estimate of 50 lakh tonnes of rice (equivalent to 74.62 lakh tonnes paddy) for Telangana state has been fixed by the Union government in consultation with the State government and FCI

