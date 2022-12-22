Home States Telangana

BRS for nutrition, Opposition prefers partition: Harish

Harish virtually launched the nutrition kits from the District Integrated Offices Complex (DIOC) in Kamareddy for nine districts.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday launches the KCR Nutrition Kits at the District Integrated Offices Complex (DIOC) in Kamareddy on Wednesday.

KAMAREDDY: Lauding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for developing ‘KCR Nutrition Kits’ for the benefit of people, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said, “We are for nutrition while our opponents are for partition politics.”

Harish virtually launched the nutrition kits from the District Integrated Offices Complex (DIOC) in Kamareddy for nine districts. The State government distributed 6,776 kits on the first of the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Harish said: “We have been providing KCR Kits to pregnant women and newborn babies after delivery. Now, we have started providing nutrition kits to pregnant women before delivery. These kits, which cost Rs 2,000, comprise dry fruits, Horlicks, iron syrup, 250 grams of ghee and nutrition tablets. These kits will not only help in protecting the mother and child but also help in eradicating anaemia in women.”

He also informed that the State government would be spending around Rs 50 crore to provide these kits to 1.25 lakh pregnant women in nine districts. These kits will be given twice to pregnant women — first during the 13 to 27 weeks of pregnancy and during the 28 to 34 weeks of pregnancy. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Government Whip Gampa Govardhan were among those present on the occasion.

